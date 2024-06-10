Australian opposition signals intention to quit the Paris Agreement
Published 01:28 on June 10, 2024 / Last updated at 01:31 on June 10, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, International
The Australian opposition Coalition have declared it will get rid of the country’s 2030 emissions reduction target, arguing the goal is unachievable, and by extension withdraw from the UN’s Paris Agreement if it wins the next election.
The Australian opposition Coalition have declared it will get rid of the country’s 2030 emissions reduction target, arguing the goal is unachievable, and by extension withdraw from the UN’s Paris Agreement if it wins the next election.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.