Renoster launches open-access geospatial database of nature-based offset projects
Published 09:02 on June 8, 2024 / Last updated at 09:02 on June 8, 2024 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, US, Voluntary
Ratings service Renoster has launched an open-access database containing detailed geospatial boundaries of 575 nature-based carbon projects, aiming to enhance the transparency and accountability of offsetting efforts globally.
