UK 2023 verified emissions drop 12.5%, driven by steep fall from power sector
Published 22:08 on June 7, 2024 / Last updated at 22:09 on June 7, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, UK ETS
Verified emissions in the UK ETS fell by 12.5% in 2023, the government announced late Friday, with the decrease in output driven by a steep fall in emissions from power generation, even as output from aviation rose for the third successive year.
Verified emissions in the UK ETS fell by 12.5% in 2023, the government announced late Friday, with the decrease in output driven by a steep fall in emissions from power generation, even as output from aviation rose for the third successive year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.