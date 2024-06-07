EMEA > UK 2023 verified emissions drop 12.5%, driven by steep fall from power sector

Published 22:08 on June 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 22:09 on June 7, 2024  / Alessandro Vitelli /  EMEA, UK ETS

Verified emissions in the UK ETS fell by 12.5% in 2023, the government announced late Friday, with the decrease in output driven by a steep fall in emissions from power generation, even as output from aviation rose for the third successive year.
