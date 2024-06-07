CN Markets: CEAs stable with healthier trading volumes amid renewed expectation on sectoral coverage
Published 05:14 on June 7, 2024 / Last updated at 05:14 on June 7, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
CO2 allowance prices in China’s national emissions market increased slightly over the past week amid sustained liquidity, with participants remaining eager to learn whether the sectoral expansion plan will be rolled out later this year.
CO2 allowance prices in China’s national emissions market increased slightly over the past week amid sustained liquidity, with participants remaining eager to learn whether the sectoral expansion plan will be rolled out later this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.