Ocean-based CO2 removal techniques “premature and misguided”, likely to lead to greenwashing -scientists
Published 10:49 on June 6, 2024 / Last updated at 10:49 on June 6, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Ocean-based CO2 removal techniques, which are attracting greater interest due to the constraints on land-based methods, may have significant knowledge gaps that could in turn affect the credibility of carbon offset schemes, according to a paper published this week.
