Solar PV, China dominate IEA’s 2024 energy investment report
Published 10:38 on June 6, 2024 / Last updated at 10:38 on June 6, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International
Investments in clean energy are surging globally to reach almost double the amount going to fossil fuels in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA's) latest annual investment report, with solar PV surpassing all other energy sources combined.
