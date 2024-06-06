National Australian Bank details A$80 bln 2030 climate finance ambition, sets interim sectoral decarbonisation targets
Published 04:10 on June 6, 2024 / Last updated at 04:10 on June 6, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
National Australia Bank (NAB) will provide A$80 billion ($53 bln) in climate-related finance by 2030 and has set interim decarbonisation targets for certain lending sectors. according to its climate disclosures report published Thursday.
