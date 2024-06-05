Oil and gas producers aim for extraction with a twist to manage emissions in Argentina
Published 18:22 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 18:22 on June 5, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, International, South & Central
Argentinian oil and gas (O&G) producers are open to greening their operations but seek marginal, not transformational change, according to industry representatives and a public official speaking at the Argentina Carbon Forum in Buenos Aires.
Argentinian oil and gas (O&G) producers are open to greening their operations but seek marginal, not transformational change, according to industry representatives and a public official speaking at the Argentina Carbon Forum in Buenos Aires.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.