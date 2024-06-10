New Paris pledges could triple emission reductions, if they reflect existing technologies, goals
Published 00:01 on June 10, 2024 / Last updated at 14:02 on June 5, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Governments could put the world on track to nearly triple emission reductions by 2035 compared to the current trajectory, if their updated Paris Agreement pledges take in account current technological progress, existing national policies, and the commitments made in Dubai last year, according to research published on Monday.
Governments could put the world on track to nearly triple emission reductions by 2035 compared to the current trajectory, if their updated Paris Agreement pledges take in account current technological progress, existing national policies, and the commitments made in Dubai last year, according to research published on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.