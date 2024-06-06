ICVCM gets ball rolling with CCPs integrity label approved for 27 mln voluntary carbon credits
Published 09:00 on June 6, 2024 / Last updated at 04:55 on June 6, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The high-integrity Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) label may now be used for an estimated 27 million credits, the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) announced Thursday, although with a warning the science behind some of the quantification needs to improve.
The high-integrity Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) label may now be used for an estimated 27 million credits, the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM) announced Thursday, although with a warning the science behind some of the quantification needs to improve.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.