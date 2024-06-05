Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:12 on June 5, 2024 / Last updated at 12:12 on June 5, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were modestly weaker at the end of Wednesday morning after earlier volatility had seen the market swing in a more than €2 range, as traders reacted to choppy natural gas movements and Commitment of Traders data that showed investment funds had increased their bearish bets last week.
