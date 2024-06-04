Carbon markets could unlock private green finance, but greater integrity needed
Published 16:54 on June 4, 2024 / Last updated at 16:56 on June 4, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, EMEA, International, Voluntary
The perception of risk remains a significant roadblock to scaling private climate finance - especially in developing countries - but stronger policies and international standards for carbon pricing would help to unlock bigger and faster flows, a conference heard.
The perception of risk remains a significant roadblock to scaling private climate finance - especially in developing countries - but stronger policies and international standards for carbon pricing would help to unlock bigger and faster flows, a conference heard.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.