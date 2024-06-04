INTERVIEW: Polish government moving ahead with plans to create separate coal entity, PGE vice-president says
Published 15:16 on June 4, 2024 / Last updated at 15:47 on June 4, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
Poland’s state-owned power company has urged the country’s government to move forward with mooted plans to transfer coal assets to a state-backed entity, saying ageing and highly emitting coal plants were causing losses for the utility.
Poland’s state-owned power company has urged the country’s government to move forward with mooted plans to transfer coal assets to a state-backed entity, saying ageing and highly emitting coal plants were causing losses for the utility.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.