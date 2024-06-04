Scientist warns against voluntary carbon scandals slowing rainforest conservation
Published 13:00 on June 4, 2024 / Last updated at 13:00 on June 4, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A scientist featured as part of media reporting on scandals in the voluntary carbon market has warned against letting the pervasive negative criticism impact rainforest conservation, outlining a 'medium term' role for REDD+ credits.
A scientist featured as part of media reporting on scandals in the voluntary carbon market has warned against letting the pervasive negative criticism impact rainforest conservation, outlining a 'medium term' role for REDD+ credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.