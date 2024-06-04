Farmers stage last protest in Brussels ahead of EU elections
Published 14:39 on June 4, 2024 / Last updated at 16:07 on June 4, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
Some 500 tractors descended in Brussels on Tuesday to protest against green regulations and EU bureaucracy ahead of the European elections on June 6-9, but with fewer participants than expected and amid accusations of politicisation by the far-right.
Some 500 tractors descended in Brussels on Tuesday to protest against green regulations and EU bureaucracy ahead of the European elections on June 6-9, but with fewer participants than expected and amid accusations of politicisation by the far-right.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.