Soil carbon prices in India need to rise 60% to incentivise conservation agriculture -study
Published 16:04 on April 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:04 on April 24, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Soil carbon prices in India will need to increase by 60% to encourage wider adoption of conservation agriculture for carbon credit generation in India under Verra's VM0042 methodology, a study published this week in the journal Nature suggests.
Soil carbon prices in India will need to increase by 60% to encourage wider adoption of conservation agriculture for carbon credit generation in India under Verra's VM0042 methodology, a study published this week in the journal Nature suggests.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.