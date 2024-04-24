Australia’s largest resources export state fails again to buck emissions trend
Published 10:59 on April 24, 2024 / Last updated at 10:59 on April 24, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
New emissions data from Australia’s climate change department shows emissions in its largest resources export state rose over the previous year by 9 million tonnes of CO2-e but those in its largest coal mining state have dropped significantly every year for five consecutive years.
