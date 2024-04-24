Australia’s Woodside sees climate plans rejected by AGM

Australia's Woodside Energy saw its climate action plan rejected by shareholders at its annual general meeting in Perth on Wednesday with nearly 60% of investors voting against it, while the chairman suffered one of the largest shareholder revolts recorded for an ASX50 company in recent years.