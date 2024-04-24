Australia’s Woodside sees climate plans rejected by AGM
Published 09:48 on April 24, 2024 / Last updated at 09:48 on April 24, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia's Woodside Energy saw its climate action plan rejected by shareholders at its annual general meeting in Perth on Wednesday with nearly 60% of investors voting against it, while the chairman suffered one of the largest shareholder revolts recorded for an ASX50 company in recent years.
Australia's Woodside Energy saw its climate action plan rejected by shareholders at its annual general meeting in Perth on Wednesday with nearly 60% of investors voting against it, while the chairman suffered one of the largest shareholder revolts recorded for an ASX50 company in recent years.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.