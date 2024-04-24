BC’s updated forest offset protocol mandates First Nations engagement, outlines reversal measures
Published 01:45 on April 24, 2024
Canada’s British Columbia has updated its offset regulation and published its second forest carbon offset protocol (FCOP 2.0), which mandates First Nations’ engagement across all projects and stipulates measures that could see fewer credits awarded to project developers in the event of a reversal.
