INTERVIEW: African nature data platform could launch within a year

The African Natural Capital Alliance (ANCA) is spearheading efforts to establish a comprehensive nature data platform for the continent, in a bid to drive investment into nature-based solutions, an executive has said.

ANCA will launch a nature data working group on Wednesday that aims to address significant gaps in biodiversity data across African countries through an open-access nature data initiative, said Dorothy Maseke, head of the alliance’s secretariat.

The working group hopes to lay out its working strategy by the UN biodiversity conference COP16 in October in Colombia, before potentially launching the platform in around a year, she said. The group will be led by the government-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa.

“We want to develop a comprehensive data platform. That platform ideally would aggregate and present nature data in a user-friendly format,” Maseke told Carbon Pulse.

The nature data working group will work with stakeholders from government, research, NGOs, the private sector, and AI experts on the initiative, with initial funding from UK government-funded non-profit FSD Africa.

“There are huge data gaps in relation to nature data in Africa. Many regions lack comprehensive biodiversity data, so it’s difficult to assess the full scope of Africa’s natural capital,” Maseke said.

“Most of the data is fragmented, held in private databases, not available in user-friendly format, with standardisation issues.”

NATURE-BASED SOLUTIONS

The data platform could help to drive investment in nature-based solutions such as carbon and biodiversity credits through baselining metrics, she said.

“We want to be able to assess biodiversity impact, because when you go to an investor who is looking for nature-positive investments, you need to be able to explain what biodiversity impacts would mean. You can’t assess biodiversity impacts without a certain baseline.”

Baselining involves establishing a common taxonomy of core nature indicators, to enable the unification of diverse data sources from across the continent onto a single platform using the same language.

Focus indicators could include tree cover, ecosystem health, and species abundance, she said. The end goal will be to work with data providers to plug gaps in information across the continent, but to begin the working group will concentrate on gathering existing data.

In October, Maseke said development agencies and small project owners were driving discussion on the topic of biodiversity credits in African countries.

GLOBAL DATA INITIATIVE

ANCA is working on plans to see how the platform will feed into in-development global data utilities, though Maseke was unable to say with which organisations.

The Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) is moving ahead with plans to develop a nature data facility with funding from the UK and German governments, it said in January.

Last August, a TNFD study called for a global nature-related data facility accessible to the public to support governments, businesses, and civil society stakeholders in drawing up policies, setting targets, and making investments.

ANCA is already supporting 21 financial institutions in Africa across eight countries as they begin to engage with TNFD’s recommendations, she said. Four ANCA members were among the 320 early adopters of the TNFD.

Maseke acknowledged that a comprehensive nature data platform for Africa poses significant challenges given the continent’s size, diversity of ecosystems, and data gaps.

The working group must bring together disparate data sources from across borders and sectors that use inconsistent classification systems and naming conventions. Some nature-rich regions have very limited data due to lack of resources, she said.

While it is a huge project, the group will “not be reinventing the wheel because a lot of work has already been done, it’s just sitting in many different places”.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***