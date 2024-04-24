Green industrial production set to migrate to renewables-rich countries -study

Published 10:00 on April 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:51 on April 23, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International

The production of energy-intensive green steel, chemicals, and hydrogen is likely to migrate from countries with limited renewables resources to those with abundant supply over the next two decades — but that does not have to result in a deindustrialisation for those that lose the operations, according to a study published on Wednesday.