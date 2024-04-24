Green industrial production set to migrate to renewables-rich countries -study
Published 10:00 on April 24, 2024 / Last updated at 16:51 on April 23, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International
The production of energy-intensive green steel, chemicals, and hydrogen is likely to migrate from countries with limited renewables resources to those with abundant supply over the next two decades — but that does not have to result in a deindustrialisation for those that lose the operations, according to a study published on Wednesday.
The production of energy-intensive green steel, chemicals, and hydrogen is likely to migrate from countries with limited renewables resources to those with abundant supply over the next two decades — but that does not have to result in a deindustrialisation for those that lose the operations, according to a study published on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.