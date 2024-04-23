California carbon offset greenwashing bill swiftly heads to final Senate committee vote

Published 01:28 on April 23, 2024 / Last updated at 01:28 on April 23, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, US, Voluntary

A Senate bill eyeing more stringent oversight over the purchase and sale of carbon offsets received no public testimony during its third Senate committee hearing on Monday, and now awaits a vote by committee members on whether it will advance to the Senate floor.