Donors push “exotic” clean cookstoves in Africa instead of valuing carbon projects that work, says envoy
Published 18:13 on April 22, 2024 / Last updated at 18:39 on April 22, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Wealthy donor countries are too set on “exotic” carbon projects on the African continent like clean cooking and do not pay enough for more “pragmatic” solutions, according to a Sierra Leonian climate envoy speaking Thursday at the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington DC.
