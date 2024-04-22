UK to begin consultation on including maritime emissions in ETS shortly, but no deadline for free allocation response

Published 15:56 on April 22, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, Shipping, UK ETS

The UK government will soon begin a public consultation on how best to include maritime emissions in the scope of the UK ETS, a senior official said on Monday, without indicating when the government would respond to recently completed consultations on other potential changes to the country’s stand-alone carbon market.