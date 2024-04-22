Europe’s LNG demand likely to peak in 2024, regulators say
Published 13:50 on April 22, 2024 / Last updated at 13:50 on April 22, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Europe is likely to reach its peak this year due to structural demand reduction and decarbonisation policies, the EU’s energy regulators have said, adding to downward pressure on carbon prices in the short term.
