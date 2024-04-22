Half of the world’s 100 largest private firms unprepared for climate goals -report
Published 16:32 on April 22, 2024 / Last updated at 16:41 on April 22, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Voluntary
Most of the private companies worldwide are unprepared to respect their country's climate goals and the Paris Agreement to keep the global increase in temperature below 1.5C compared to 1990 levels, according to a report released on Monday.
Most of the private companies worldwide are unprepared to respect their country's climate goals and the Paris Agreement to keep the global increase in temperature below 1.5C compared to 1990 levels, according to a report released on Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.