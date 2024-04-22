Paraguay’s carbon market law a “more efficient” way to get cash from national parks, says minister
Published 12:03 on April 22, 2024 / Last updated at 12:03 on April 22, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, International, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Paraguay's new voluntary carbon market law will help the country monetise its natural parks, a top minister told the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, after changes to the additionality section in the law’s first draft appeared to expand the lands eligible for carbon projects.
Paraguay's new voluntary carbon market law will help the country monetise its natural parks, a top minister told the 2024 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, after changes to the additionality section in the law’s first draft appeared to expand the lands eligible for carbon projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.