SBTi boss “regrets distress” caused by proposed change to carbon offset use policy
Published 23:37 on April 19, 2024 / Last updated at 23:59 on April 19, 2024 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary
The CEO of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has reaffirmed the organisation's dedication to robust science-based decarbonisation standards, saying he “deeply regrets the concern and distress” caused by a proposed change in its policy regarding offsets.
