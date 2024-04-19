FEATURE: G20, not COP29, key to meeting global climate finance needs
Published 18:40 on April 19, 2024 / Last updated at 19:38 on April 19, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, South & Central
International climate finance flows will depend on movement within the G20, not the UN negotiations at COP29 this year, several sources told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings held this week in Washington DC.
International climate finance flows will depend on movement within the G20, not the UN negotiations at COP29 this year, several sources told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings held this week in Washington DC.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.