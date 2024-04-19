International panel launches second consultation on biodiversity credits

The International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits (IAPB) has launched its second consultation on the emerging biodiversity market, seeking to gather views on possible basic models.

Through involving specific stakeholder groups, including Indigenous Peoples and local communities, the consultation includes a range of possible market models to scale up high-integrity investment for nature and its stewards.

The process, which will be open until May 24, builds on its previous call for views which closed in January and received 70 responses from observers in 26 countries involved in multiple sectors, mostly NGOs and nature-monitoring initiatives, followed by specialists and corporations.

IAPB has identified a set of core models for how biodiversity credit markets could operate, based on whether they are voluntary or compliance, and whether they aim to compensate or to make evidence-based contributions to improving nature.

Informed by work published by non-profit Nature Finance, the World Economic Forum, and advisory group Pollination, IAPB’s work has so far resulted in six basic models for the emerging market on which the panel is now asking for feedback from all the participants:

Voluntary insetting in value chains

Voluntary offsetting for residual impacts

Compliance offsetting of biodiversity loss

Corporate voluntary contributions related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a pure contribution to nature separate from one’s own impacts

Provision of consumer products/services bundled with nature improvement contributions

Regulatory-driven requirements/targets for CSR

The first three are compensation models to “address material nature impacts, dependencies, risks, and opportunities within own organisation and value chain”, while the others are contribution models poised to “make nature improvements beyond own organisation or value chain”, according to the panel.

“The panel’s aim is not to arrive at a single approach but instead to understand the challenges, opportunities, and success factors of different models,” co-chair Dame Amelia Fawcett stated.

“We think these markets have the potential to scale up significantly investment in nature, and we need your input to help us ensure these markets are high-integrity and fit for purpose.”

The UK-France led initiative is being closely monitored ahead of the UN biodiversity summit in Cali, Colombia, which will take place from Oct. 21 to Nov. 1.

During this summit, IAPB is expected to release a set of final recommendations with practical and actionable outcomes for the emerging market.

On Apr. 9, IABP released its extended analysis of the results of the first round, based on opinions on measurement, demand, supply, stewardship, and governance.

During the first report launch event in February, IABP stressed that a well-shaped biodiversity credit market could support global nature finance goals, though “considerable challenges” remain.

Last month, the Community Advisory Panel (CAP) of the UN-backed Biodiversity Credit Alliance (BCA) proposed a separate set of recommendations, warning that biodiversity credits might be incompatible with the priorities of Indigenous Peoples.

“We are taking a closer look at the range of approaches to biodiversity credits markets and welcome a diverse range of views to help co-design these markets, including with Indigenous Peoples and local communities,” co-chair Sylvie Goulard said.

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***