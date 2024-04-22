Europe’s ‘State of the Climate’ report sees global warming impacts getting worse
Published 03:01 on April 22, 2024 / Last updated at 17:00 on April 19, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, International
Europe was severely impacted by climate change last year, according to data released today by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organisation, and things seem only to be getting worse.
Europe was severely impacted by climate change last year, according to data released today by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organisation, and things seem only to be getting worse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.