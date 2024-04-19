Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator writes to Safeguard entities over ACCU compliance concerns -source
Published 13:32 on April 19, 2024 / Last updated at 13:32 on April 19, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
The Clean Energy Regulator has written to entities covered under the Safeguard Mechanism raising concerns that they are not implementing strategies fast enough to meet their compliance obligations ahead of the February surrender deadline, a source has told Carbon Pulse.
