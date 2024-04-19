Japanese, Indian firms sign deal on green ammonia collaboration
Published 07:06 on April 19, 2024 / Last updated at 07:06 on April 19, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A major Japanese energy company has signed an initial agreement with India's biggest renewable energy firm on ammonia supply, the second such deal in recent months for a fuel deemed by the Indian government as eligible for export under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
A major Japanese energy company has signed an initial agreement with India's biggest renewable energy firm on ammonia supply, the second such deal in recent months for a fuel deemed by the Indian government as eligible for export under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.