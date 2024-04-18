ANALYSIS: Australian landfill gas method rework consultation ‘imminent’ as ERAC assessment deemed litmus test for overhauled body

Published 06:05 on April 18, 2024 / Last updated at 06:05 on April 18, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

The Australian government is expected to ‘imminently’ release a discussion paper on the rework of its landfill gas methodology and likely finalise it by the end of the year, but market participants are still left guessing what will be done with one of the market's biggest-yielding project types.