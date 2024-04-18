ANALYSIS: Experts cautious on proposed EU methodologies to certify carbon removals
Published 06:41 on April 18, 2024 / Last updated at 06:41 on April 18, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Experts expressed mixed views on the European Commission's proposed methodologies to certify different types of carbon removal activities under the EU's Carbon Removals Certification Framework (CRCF), with some observers welcoming bold elements of the proposals and others criticising them on structural or methodological grounds.
