ANALYSIS: Voluntary carbon actors eye narrative change but demand still lacking

Voluntary carbon attendees at an industry event held in Florence this week struck an optimistic note in light of imminent market developments that are expected to boost demand, but multiple sources highlighted a lack of tangible impact so far, with buyers still said to be holding back on offset investment due to reputational risk.