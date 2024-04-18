ANALYSIS: Voluntary carbon actors eye narrative change but demand still lacking
Published 16:09 on April 18, 2024 / Last updated at 16:13 on April 18, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Voluntary carbon attendees at an industry event held in Florence this week struck an optimistic note in light of imminent market developments that are expected to boost demand, but multiple sources highlighted a lack of tangible impact so far, with buyers still said to be holding back on offset investment due to reputational risk.
Voluntary carbon attendees at an industry event held in Florence this week struck an optimistic note in light of imminent market developments that are expected to boost demand, but multiple sources highlighted a lack of tangible impact so far, with buyers still said to be holding back on offset investment due to reputational risk.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.