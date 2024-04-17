Scotland seeks to create pipeline of investable nature projects

The Scottish government has set out exploratory plans for how it will create a flow of investable natural capital initiatives, including biodiversity credits.

Markets in biodiversity, water quality, soil, hedgerow, and natural flood management stand to benefit from either the emergence of new voluntary codes or the creation of compliance markets to generate demand, the government said in an engagement paper to create a natural capital market framework.

The paper lays the groundwork for government consultation ahead of launching a market framework later this year, with an outreach for written feedback open until June.

The framework seeks to help the government describe “actions to develop a pipeline of investable projects in Scotland” related to nature. It committed to creating a natural capital market in a 2022 strategy for economic transformation.

“Without a sizeable pipeline of projects, investors cannot be confident that they will receive a financial return on their investment,” the government said.

The paper asked respondents how Scotland can increase the number, diversity, and scale of projects ready for investment.

Key ways for natural capital markets to achieve scale include aggregation mechanisms to pool projects and collaboration across ownership boundaries, it said.

The voluntary carbon market, facilitated by the government-backed Woodland Carbon and Peatland Codes, is currently the country’s most developed natural capital market.

VOLUNTARY

Voluntary markets are likely to expand beyond carbon to cover other ecosystems, for example marine, saltmarsh, and soil – and other credit types, such as biodiversity credits and water management, the government said.

The paper reiterated Scottish support for biodiversity credits following the public backing of project developer CreditNature to develop Nature Impact Tokens. CreditNature is also workshopping a ‘living rivers index’ to help lay the way for freshwater credits, it said in February.

“In a future voluntary market, biodiversity credits … would not be considered offsets and could not be tied to biodiversity losses elsewhere,” it said, marking a difference from England’s mandatory biodiversity net gain scheme.

Although Scotland has some alignment with England’s natural capital vision, it will have “some deviation … for example Scotland’s market framework will have a stronger requirement for community benefit”.

Cain Blythe, CEO of CreditNature, said his company is helping develop the market infrastructure necessary to build trust in emerging nature markets.

“We believe it is essential that organisations such as CreditNature not only help shape these frameworks and standards, but also demonstrate how approaches, such as our nature credits, can maintain high-integrity outcomes, that deliver multiple benefits for nature, the economy, and society,” he told Carbon Pulse.

The British Standards Institution (BSI)’s developing set of overarching principles for domestic nature markets is another key standard, he said.

Tom Butterworth, nature director of UK, India, Middle East, and Africa at consultancy Arup, said it is critical that CreditNature’s research, in measuring the impact of intervention on ecosystems, is “transparent, and we are able to hold credit providers to account on delivery and integrity measurement”.

STACKING

Stacking and bundling units from ecosystem markets could make natural capital projects more viable, the government said. Stacking sells different types of environmental units from the same land, while bundling combines diverse nature-related uplifts from the same area into one unit.

Butterworth told Carbon Pulse the paper indicated “we could end up with four different approaches to stacking and bundling, measuring change, and steps for unlocking high integrity markets in the UK”.

“To ensure nature investment from businesses is kept as simple as possible, we need to prioritise clarity around any trade-offs between different benefits provided, for example carbon capture and flood risk management,” Butterworth said.

DEMAND

Scotland is exploring blended finance approaches to increase demand in natural capital markets, especially regarding meeting its peatland restoration targets.

The government will decide which proposed blended finance solutions are practical for peatland restoration, while assessing whether to make any related schemes permanent.

Scotland will seek input on how to overcome cultural, practical, and financial barriers to participating in natural capital markets in areas including:

Tax

Ownership and tenancy arrangements

Skills development

Impact of deer and other herbivores

Lack of guidance on the creation of commercial agreements.

Potential first-mover disadvantages.

The government-backed Facility for Investment Ready Nature in Scotland (FIRNS) funded 27 projects between 2023 and 2024 covering saltmarshes, peatlands, rivers, lochs, farmland, and biodiversity.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

