GenZero, South Pole partner for centre devoted to “novel” carbon solutions
Published 10:03 on April 17, 2024 / Last updated at 10:03 on April 17, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, Other APAC, Voluntary
Temasek subsidiary GenZero and project developer South Pole on Wednesday launched the Asia Centre of Carbon Excellence (ACCE) to focus on what they called “novel” carbon solutions to improve Singapore’s carbon trading, policy, and project development, as well as the energy transition.
Temasek subsidiary GenZero and project developer South Pole on Wednesday launched the Asia Centre of Carbon Excellence (ACCE) to focus on what they called “novel” carbon solutions to improve Singapore’s carbon trading, policy, and project development, as well as the energy transition.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.