EU nations call for sustainable carbon policy package for chemicals
Published 18:07 on April 16, 2024 / Last updated at 18:07 on April 16, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS
Some EU member states are calling upon the European Commission to put forward a policy package on sustainable carbon for the chemical industry, according to a joint statement they delivered to the commissioner in charge of climate action, Wopke Hoekstra, in Brussels on Tuesday.
