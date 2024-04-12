Methane offset developer to raise C$3 mln in IPO, lists orphaned well VCM projects under recently-approved methodology
Published 22:06 on April 12, 2024 / Last updated at 22:06 on April 12, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary
A Florida-headquartered methane offset developer is looking to raise C$3 mln in an initial public offering in Canada, after this month listing two orphaned oil and gas well projects on a US-based voluntary carbon registry.
A Florida-headquartered methane offset developer is looking to raise C$3 mln in an initial public offering in Canada, after this month listing two orphaned oil and gas well projects on a US-based voluntary carbon registry.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.