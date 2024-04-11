Carbon credit prices should reflect host country investment needs, not just market rates -official
Published 17:37 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 17:44 on April 11, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, South & Central, Switzerland, Voluntary
Carbon market buyers must appreciate the price of climate progress in developing countries and fund projects in line with their investment needs, not necessarily according to market rates, according to a government official speaking on an OECD webinar Thursday.
