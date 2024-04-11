Serbia joins central and southern Europe regional energy exchange as part of preparations for CBAM
Published 11:04 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 11:04 on April 11, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
Serbia will join Hungary and Slovenia’s regional energy exchange to encourage development and as part of the country’s efforts to avoid having to pay the EU’s new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) fee, it announced this week.
Serbia will join Hungary and Slovenia’s regional energy exchange to encourage development and as part of the country’s efforts to avoid having to pay the EU’s new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) fee, it announced this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.