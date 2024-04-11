EU lawmakers approve reform of power market, leaving room for ‘low-carbon’ gas
Published 13:40 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 13:40 on April 11, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Parliament voted on Thursday to approve a reform of the EU electricity market design aiming to protect consumers from sudden price shocks, along with a plan to facilitate the uptake of 'low-carbon gases' such as hydrogen.
The European Parliament voted on Thursday to approve a reform of the EU electricity market design aiming to protect consumers from sudden price shocks, along with a plan to facilitate the uptake of 'low-carbon gases' such as hydrogen.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.