UK waste-to-energy plans to add CCS to generate carbon-negative power
Published 10:35 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 10:35 on April 11, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, UK ETS
A UK waste-to-energy company announced Thursday that it is moving ahead with plans to invest £200 million in carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology at a site in Wales, which it says will turn the plant into a carbon-negative power producer.
