Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:43 on April 10, 2024 / Last updated at 12:43 on April 10, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices fell back after a strong opening as traders absorbed data showing that speculative investors had continued building bearish bets last week, shrugging off the biggest premium in a daily auction for two weeks, while energy markets snapped a four-day winning streak.
