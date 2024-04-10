Industry, scientists must work together to advance soil carbon, expert says
Published 07:54 on April 10, 2024 / Last updated at 07:54 on April 10, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Soil carbon industry practitioners and soil carbon scientists need to be more open to learn from each other in order to build knowledge and consensus in the sector, an expert who has worked in both camps told a webinar Wednesday.
Soil carbon industry practitioners and soil carbon scientists need to be more open to learn from each other in order to build knowledge and consensus in the sector, an expert who has worked in both camps told a webinar Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.