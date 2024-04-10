Industry, scientists must work together to advance soil carbon, expert says

Published 07:54 on April 10, 2024 / Last updated at 07:54 on April 10, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia

Soil carbon industry practitioners and soil carbon scientists need to be more open to learn from each other in order to build knowledge and consensus in the sector, an expert who has worked in both camps told a webinar Wednesday.