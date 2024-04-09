California Senate committee passes tax credit funding for farm soil carbon sequestration
Published 22:51 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 22:52 on April 9, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A California Senate committee unanimously passed through funding from the cap-and-trade programme revenues on Tuesday to facilitate a tax credit to farmers for composting practices that enhance CO2 sequestration.
