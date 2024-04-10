US federal court upholds California’s authority to set state clean vehicle air standards
Published 01:00 on April 10, 2024 / Last updated at 01:00 on April 10, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
A Washington DC federal court ruled Tuesday in favour of defendants of a Clean Air Act (CAA) waiver to California, reinforcing the state's longstanding authority to set its own standards that are stricter than those at the federal level.
A Washington DC federal court ruled Tuesday in favour of defendants of a Clean Air Act (CAA) waiver to California, reinforcing the state's longstanding authority to set its own standards that are stricter than those at the federal level.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.