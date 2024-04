A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The volume of allowances on offer inched up for the second RGGI auction of 2024, with a conspicuous zero balance in the scheme’s Cost Containment Reserve (CCR) that was exhausted at the Q1 sale, a notice showed Tuesday.