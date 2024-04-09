Portugal establishes technical committee to oversee voluntary carbon market
Published 15:48 on April 9, 2024 / Last updated at 15:48 on April 9, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Portuguese Ministry of Environment and Climate Action has established a technical committee to evaluate carbon methodologies and the performance of the voluntary carbon market (VCM), according to a decree published Monday in the Official Gazette.
